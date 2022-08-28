Man dead after crashing car into barrier in Pittsburgh’s North Side neighborhood

A man was killed after his car crashed into a jersey barrier in Pittsburgh’s North Side neighborhood Saturday.

According to Pittsburgh police, units were dispatched to the intersection of Ridge Avenue and Allegheny Avenue just after 9 p.m. for a single car crash.

Officials found a car crashed into a jersey barrier and an adult male inside with critical injuries. He was transported to the nearest hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, police said.

The man was later identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as 30-year-old Anthony Nsemo.

Police also said the victim was the only person in the car.

The Collision Investigation Unit was called to process the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

