Man dead in Dallas County blaze battled by 14 fire departments

A Dallas County man was found dead in his home after a New Year's Day fire that 14 fire departments helped battle, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office reported.

Firefighters found the body of Dennis Felt, 80, inside the burned house at 20175 W. Ave. after his wife, who had escaped the fire uninjured, told sheriff's deputies she thought he was still inside, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The news release said the body was turned over to the Iowa Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Dallas County emergency dispatchers received a report of the fire in the rural house, which has a Dallas Center address but is closer to Granger, at 9:42 p.m. Monday. When firefighters arrived, the house was "fully engulfed" according to the news release, and the effort to put out the blaze continued for several hours.

"It was a really large fire. I mean, that's the most fire departments I've ever seen respond to one of our fires, at least that I can remember," said Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante. "It's a long first day back after the holiday."

The Iowa fire marshal is investigating the fire. Infante said it's too soon to know the cause, though it appeared to be accidental.

In addition to Dallas Center, other fire departments helping fight the blaze were from Granger, Woodward, Bouton, Adel, Minburn, Perry, Madrid, Ankeny, Johnston-Grimes, Polk City, Clive, Urbandale and Waukee, according to the sheriff's news release.

Also assisting were emergency medical services from Dallas County, Ankeny and Granger, and the Dallas County and Polk County sheriff's offices and Granger police, as well as the fire marshal.

