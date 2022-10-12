Man dead after 'disturbance'

Oct. 12—BOLTON — Officials say a man is dead today after sustaining injuries from a possible stabbing Tuesday night.

Town officials said the incident occurred at 890 Boston Turnpike, where an apartment house is located.

State police said around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday night, Troop K was advised of a "disturbance," and responding paramedics transported an adult male with potentially life threatening injuries to Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Town officials said this morning that the man died from the injuries sustained in the incident.

WTIC-TV61 in Hartford reported that the disturbance was a stabbing and that Life Star medical helicopter was called to the scene, but not used.

Police say they are actively investigating the incident, but that it appears to be an isolated with no ongoing threat to the public.

A suspect has been detained, but no arrest has been made as yet, town officials said.

Joseph covers Manchester and Bolton for the Journal Inquirer.