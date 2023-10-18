Man dead after domestic disturbance in Warwick that drew large police presence

A man was found dead following a domestic disturbance in Warwick that drew a large police presence, including a SWAT team and a bomb squad, last night.

The police responded to the disturbance on Sarah Teft Drive at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to Warwick Police Chief Col. Bradford Connor.

Before arriving, the police learned that other family members had gotten out of the house, but a man was still inside, armed with a firearm, with several other firearms also possibly inside the residence Connor said.

Officers were able to make contact with the man by phone, and he came out of the house at one point, but went back inside a short time after, Connor said.

About five minutes later, officers heard what sounded like a gunshot from inside the home, Connor said. After several failed attempts to reestablish contact with the man, officers went inside and found him dead in the basement, according to Connor.

The scene was turned over to detectives for investigation, Connor said.

Warwick crisis negotiators and the department's SWAT team were helped during the incident by the Rhode Island State Police and its bomb squad, according to Connor.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Man dead after domestic incident in Warwick drew large police response