Man dead after early morning shooting in east Lexington Saturday

A man has died after a shooting in east Lexington early Saturday.

Lexington police said they were called to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Darby Creek Road at 2:03 a.m. and found the man in the street with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said in a news release.

The man’s name has not been released by the Fayette County coroner’s office. Police said the suspect left before they arrived.

Police asked that anyone with information call them at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, visiting bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or using the P3 Tips app at p3tips.com.

The shooting was the 40th homicide in Lexington this year.

