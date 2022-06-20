Man dead after early morning shooting in Harrison Twp.

Jun. 20—A shooting occurred in Harrison Twp. early Monday morning where a man was pronounced deceased on scene.

Harrison Twp. deputies were dispatched around 4:30 a.m. on reports of a person who had been shot, a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said.

Harrison Twp. medics pronounced the victim deceased on scene, according to the release.

Evidence of the shooting was reportedly located near the 4500 block of North Main Street.

The shooting is under investigation.

We will update this story as we learn more information.