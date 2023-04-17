Phoenix police car

Phoenix police said they were investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead on a residential street.

Officers responded to calls of shooting near 63rd and Campbell avenues on Monday morning. Upon arrival, they found a man in the road with gunshot wounds, police said.

The Phoenix Fire Department attempted lifesaving measures on the man, later identified as 36-year-old Reynaldo Medrano Jr., but was unsuccessful. Medrano was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Detectives spoke with witnesses and investigated the shooting. No one has been detained in relation to the incident, according to police.

Detectives have asked anyone with information to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness if they wish to remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man dead after shooting in Phoenix, police said