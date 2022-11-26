Man dead after early morning shooting in southeast Atlanta, police say

A man is dead after an early morning shooting on Saturday in southeast Atlanta, police said.

Atlanta Police say they arrived in the 100 block of Campbell Street at around 6 a.m. after receiving a call about a person shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

EMS arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Shortly after the shooting, investigators arrived at the area to learn more about the deadly shooting and its circumstances.

Police did not reveal any information on the identity of the man who died.

The address of the shooting is right off of Memorial Drive.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: