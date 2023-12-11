Man dead after encounter with Shreveport Police

Over the weekend a man died in police custody in Shreveport.

According to Louisiana State Police, shortly after 11:30 p.m. Dec. 9, Shreveport Police Department was patrolling the Broadmoor neighborhood when they made contact with a man on a bicycle in the 4100 block of Youree Drive.

During the encounter, the subject fled from officers on foot through A.C. Steere Park.

Officers were able to end the chase, when the subject became uncooperative, and an officer deployed a department issued taser in attempt to gain compliance.

Following being tased the subject began to show signs of medical distress. The officers immediately began rendering life-saving care. Shreveport Fire Department transported the man to Ochsner LSU Health where he later died.

Following the incident Shreveport Police Department requested Louisiana State Police to investigate the in-custody death. According to State Police, the investigation remains active and ongoing.

