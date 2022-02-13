Man dead after exchange of gunfire with Eden Valley Police

Feb. 12—EDEN VALLEY

— An unidentified male was shot and killed early Saturday morning after he fled from a traffic stop initiated by an officer from the Eden Valley Police Department.

No police officers were reported injured.

According to a press release from the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, the altercation began around 2:20 a.m. Saturday, when a police officer tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic offense. The driver fled out of Eden Valley on Highway 55 with the officer pursuing. About one mile west of town, the suspect vehicle went into a ditch.

The driver, who was the lone occupant, exited the vehicle, and according to the release, gunfire was exchanged. The driver was shot and the police officer immediately started live-saving measures. The man died at the scene. The body has been transported to Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for formal identification and to determine cause and manner of death.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, the release said. While the Eden Valley Police Department does not have body cameras, the squad car camera was operating throughout the incident. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called and has taken over the investigation, which remains active and ongoing, the press release said.

No other details have been released.

Responding to the scene were the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, Stearns County Sheriff's Office, Litchfield Police Department, Watkins Ambulance and LifeLink III.