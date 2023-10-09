Man dead after fall from boat trailer at Lake Pleasant

A Peoria man died Saturday evening after police said he fell off a boat trailer at Lake Pleasant, according to police.

Peoria police said they responded at 6:23 p.m. to calls for assistance at the lake's south boat ramp, where they found 55-year-old Glenn Duenas injured from a fall.

Duenas fell off a boat trailer while it was being towed by a truck, according to police. He died after being taken to a hospital.

An investigation was ongoing, but preliminary information showed impairment was a factor in Duenas' death, police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Peoria man dead after fall from trailer at Lake Pleasant boat ramp