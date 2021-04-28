Man dead in Farmbrook community; FCSO investigates suspicious death
Apr. 28—The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death in the Farmbrook community of Frederick.
Deputies responded for a well-being check in the 7000 block of Hames Court at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release. Upon arrival, they reportedly found a man dead. One person has been detained for further investigation, the sheriff's office said.
Police say the scene is secure and there is no threat to the public. Detectives are currently investigating on scene and locals can expect a heavy police presence in the area throughout the evening, the release reads.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 21-038168.
A little more than a month ago, the sheriff's office responded to a shooting in the Farmbrook community. On March 23, deputies responded to the 5700 block of Charstone Court at about 12:30 p.m. for reports of multiple shots fired, police then said. There were no injuries, but two vehicles were damaged by gunfire.
