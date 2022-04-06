Man dead after fire, gunshot

Apr. 5—EAST BAY TOWNSHIP — An East Bay Township man died after a fire and a fatal gunshot wound.

The 59-year-old man's body was transported to the medical examiner's office at Western Michigan University for an investigation, but the wound appeared to be self-inflicted from a handgun found near the man, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office's Lt. Chris Oosse and a press statement.

Deputies were called to the home on Marvin Gardens on Monday at 7:40 p.m. in response to an allegation of assault made against the man by a minor.

Smoke coming out the house's windows and flames inside prompted a call to Metro Fire Department. Deputies couldn't locate the man inside, and saw him only when he opened a second-story window to evacuate a cat, Oosse said.

Believing the man armed and barricaded, deputies tried calling the man's his cellphone and yelling through windows, then tried to find him by searching the house with robots and drones through an open door, the release said.

Firefighters and deputies entered the house when the fire flared in the living room, and found the man's body in a bedroom with the handgun, which was taken as evidence, the release said.

No one else in the home, including the cat, was injured in the incident.

"The fire made it more intense. That made it more difficult. Because a normal call with no fire, we either leave because it's an assault and the victim's safe and we'll find him another day. Or, we determine that this guy's the danger and we maybe enter the house to make an arrest. But, the fire made it a lot more complicated. Because, if he was in there, we want to put the fire out and try to save him as well," Oosse said.

This investigation is open, pending the medical examiner's report.

Follow Jessica McLean for more stories at @journalistjam on Twitter.