Man dead after fleeing police in west Phoenix

A man died after being pulled over by law enforcement and attempting to flee in west Phoenix early Sunday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

At around 1:25 a.m., officers near 51st Avenue and Buckeye Road said they tried to stop the car when it took off.

Police said they did not follow it, but that it hit a raised curb and stopped. They then initiated another stop on the car to detain the passengers inside, police said.

While one passenger was detained without incident, the driver of the car refused to comply with officers. Less lethal tools were used to try and remove the man from the car but were unsuccessful, according to police.

Police said that at one point the driver appeared to be going along with officers' commands and exited the car, but then fled on foot.

According to Phoenix police, a perimeter was set up and a search team started looking for the man. When the search team found the man, he continued to flee, and less lethal tools were used again, police said. During this attempt, police said they heard several gunshots fired from the man’s direction.

The man continued to flee until reaching a nearby structure, when officers heard a single gunshot.

After officers located the man, he was pronounced dead and it was determined he shot himself.

The man was not identified and the area was shut down.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man dead after fleeing Phoenix police by car