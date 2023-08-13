Man dead following afternoon shooting in Buckhead apartment complex

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in a Buckhead apartment complex.

Atlanta police said they were called out to the Willowest in Lindbergh apartment complex along Lindbergh Place in Buckhead.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators confirmed that a call went out for a man who was shot around 2:30 p.m. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Channel 2 Action News has a reporter and photographer at the scene speaking to investigators to gather information about what led up to the shooting.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.

IN OTHER NEWS: