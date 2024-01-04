Man dead following Christmas shooting in Dayton ID'd

Jan. 3—A man was found shot to death Christmas night at a Dayton apartment complex.

The gunshot victim was identified Wednesday as 39-year-old James Cockrell by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Around 11:25 p.m., the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center received a report of a person shot in the stomach in the 100 block of Melba Street.

The victim, later identified as Cockrell, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Dayton police Sgt. Justin Poe.

A woman who called 911 from her car and said there was a man who was shot on the ground, according to dispatch records.

"He's breathing, but it looks like he's shot in the stomach area," she said.

The woman told the dispatcher she didn't witness the shooting.

The Dayton Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective. To remain anonymous, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com or 937-222-STOP (7867).