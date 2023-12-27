Man dead following Christmas shooting in Dayton

Dec. 27—A man is dead following a shooting in Dayton late Christmas night.

Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Dayton apartment complex late Christmas night.

Around 11:24 p.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received a report of a person shot in the stomach in the 100 block of Melba Street.

When police arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound, said Dayton police Sgt. Justin Poe. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Dayton Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information should call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective. People can contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com if they wish to remain anonymous.

A woman who called 911 from her car and said there was a man who was shot on the ground, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

"He's breathing, but it looks like he's shot in the stomach area," she said.

The woman told the dispatcher she didn't witness the shooting.

It was not clear if any suspects have been identified or if anyone has been arrested.