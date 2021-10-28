Man dead following exchange of gunfire at Trotwood apartment

Oct. 28—A man is dead after he reportedly exchanged gunfire with a resident at a Trotwood apartment early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the 800 block of Blairfield Place on a report of a person shot around 1:45 a.m. Initial reports indicated a man attempted to break into an apartment, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a male in the front yard with gunshot wounds, according to the Trotwood Police Department.

Officers provided treatment until medics arrived, but the male died from injuries at the scene. He has not been identified.

An initial investigation revealed the deceased male shot at the resident, who returned gunfire and shot the deceased multiple times, according to police.

This is at least the second shooting in Trotwood in less than 24 hours.

A man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in the 5500 block of Autumn Leaf Drive around 9:22 p.m. Wednesday.

An investigation revealed the man was violating a protection order and instigated the altercation, according to police.

Both shootings are under investigation. We will update this story as more information is released.

