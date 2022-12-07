Man dead following hit-and-run on Mt. Moriah, police say

The Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left a man dead.

According to MPD, it happened at Kirby and Mt. Moriah.

Police said the man was taken to St. Francis in critical condition but he did not survive his injuries.

MPD said the person responsible is unknown and he did not stay on the scene.

Please call 901-528-CASH with tips.

