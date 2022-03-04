Man dead following 'medical episode' in Oklahoma City Police custody

The Oklahoma City Police Department reported the death of a person who was in custody following a "fatal medical episode" Thursday night.

According to the department, police were called to the Sands Motel on S Rockwell Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. by a man "stating people were after him." When the responding officer arrived, the man demanded to be taken to jail, police said.

"The man appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants and was subsequently transported to the Oklahoma County Detention Center," a department release states.

The man suffered a medical episode while being booked into the jail and EMSA transported him to St. Anthony Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. According to police, there was no use of force involved in the arrest.

The man's identity has not been released because next-of-kin notification is pending, police said. The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death, the department said.

Four in-custody deaths have occurred at the Oklahoma County Jail in 2022, but this is the first reported death of a person in the custody of the police department.

