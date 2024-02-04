Man dead following officer-involved shooting in DTLA

A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Downtown Los Angeles Saturday.

Los Angeles police received a call about a man who was possibly under the influence and using a stick to threaten employees at a business near 7th Street and Towne Avenue around 2:15 p.m.

When authorities arrived, a confrontation ensued and the suspect was shot by officers. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

“The suspect was struck by gunfire and L.A. City Fire Department paramedics responded and transported the suspect to a local hospital,” said LAPD Lt. Letisia Ruiz.

No further details about the events leading up to the deadly shooting were released, but LAPD said “less lethal munition” was used to subdue the suspect.

The area of 7th St. and Towne Ave. has been closed off during the investigation.

The suspect was only described as a white male in his 30s to 40s. During the incident, one officer was injured with a laceration on his hand and received treatment on the scene.

KTLA asked Lt. Ruiz if the deceased could cause serious harm with a stick.

“Any object can cause harm,” Lt. Ruiz said. “Depending on how it’s used.”

No further details were released as the LAPD continues its investigation. The area was blocked off to traffic and authorities said they expect to be on the scene for several hours on Saturday night.

Any witnesses or those with additional information are asked to call the LAPD at 213-486-5910.

