Man dead following Parkway Village shooting, police say

A man is dead following a shooting in Parkway Village, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said it happened at 5:08 p.m. at 2715 Cherry Road.

At 5:08 pm, MPD responded to a shooting at 2715 Cherry Road. A male victim was located and pronounced deceased on scene. Officers have a female detained. This is an ongoing investigation. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. pic.twitter.com/7ASUpyawo7 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 29, 2022

A man was found and pronounced dead on the scene, MPD said.

Officers have a woman detained, according to MPD.

This is an ongoing investigation. Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

