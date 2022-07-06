Man dead following police shooting in NE ABQ

Jul. 6—A man is dead after a confrontation with police ended in gunfire late Tuesday night in a Target parking lot in Northeast Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said no officers were injured.

He said the shooting happened sometime before 11:45 p.m. at the store east of Lomas and Eubank NE. The Multi-Agency Task Force is investigating, which is standard.

Gallegos did not say what led to the shooting, if the man was armed or give any other details.