Man dead following robbery attempt at CVS in Matthews

A Charlotte man killed following an alleged robbery attempt at a CVS Pharmacy in Matthews Thursday night has been identified by police as 25-year-old Karreim LaFrank Houser.

Matthews police say an armed man, later identified as Houser, entered the CVS on Matthews Township Parkway around 10 p.m. Staff members were able to safely secure themselves in a locked room at the time as officers responded and tried to verbally de-escalate the situation. Officers say the attempts were “unsuccessful.”

Police say they entered the store and found Houser dead.

No employees were injured. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

How the man died has not been released.