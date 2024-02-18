Man dead following Santa Ana stabbing

The Santa Ana Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say they received a call around 3:15 p.m. about a stabbing in the 2000 block of West Chesnut Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound to his chest. The victim was transported to a nearby fire station, where he was pronounced dead by officials from the Orange County Fire Authority.

The victim was identified as 44-year-old Rodolfo Rossell of Santa Ana. No further details have been released about the Rossell and the circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call SAPD Homicide Section Detectives at (714) 245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

