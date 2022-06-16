Man dead following shooting, car accident in Downtown, Memphis police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A man is dead after being shot in Memphis early Thursday morning.

The situation unfolded Downtown on Danny Thomas near Madison Avenue and Union Avenue.

At 7:13 a.m., Memphis Police officers responded to the area in reference to an accident.

Police found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD said the investigation is ongoing.

No suspect information was released.

Call (901) 528-CASH with tips.


