Man dead following shooting, car accident in Downtown, Memphis police say

A man is dead after being shot in Memphis early Thursday morning.

The situation unfolded Downtown on Danny Thomas near Madison Avenue and Union Avenue.

At 7:13 a.m., Memphis Police officers responded to the area in reference to an accident.

At 7:13 am, Officers responded to the area of Danny Thomas and Madison Avenue in reference to an accident. Officers located one victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation



Call 901-528-CASH with tips. pic.twitter.com/ON7KRFXgje — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 16, 2022

Police found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD said the investigation is ongoing.

No suspect information was released.

Call (901) 528-CASH with tips.





Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



