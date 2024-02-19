Man dead following shooting in Long Beach

The Long Beach Police Department is investigating after a man died following a shooting early Saturday morning.

Authorities received a report about a shooting around 12:58 a.m. Saturday in the 5300 block of East 2nd Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where eventually succumbed to his injuries. The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Johnny Santos, a resident of Long Beach.

During the investigation, homicide detectives discovered that Santos had been involved in a physical altercation with an unknown man and that as the incident continued, the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot Santos.

No details have been revealed about the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Jesus Espinoza or Alfredo Chairez at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477).

