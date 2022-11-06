Man dead following shooting in Northeast Memphis, police say

The Memphis Police Department is investigating following a shooting in Northeast Memphis that left a man dead.

Police said it happened on Saturday around 8:30 p.m., at 2122 Woodfield Park Drive.

MPD said a man was found and pronounced dead

Police said they detained a man who is a relative of the victim.

This is an ongoing investigation.

