Man dead following shooting in Northeast Memphis, police say
The Memphis Police Department is investigating following a shooting in Northeast Memphis that left a man dead.
Police said it happened on Saturday around 8:30 p.m., at 2122 Woodfield Park Drive.
MPD said a man was found and pronounced dead
Police said they detained a man who is a relative of the victim.
This is an ongoing investigation.
