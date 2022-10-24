Man dead following shooting in Washington Heights, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
1 min read

The Memphis Police Department is investigating following a shooting in Washington Heights.

Police said it happened in the 600 block of Stephens Place.

A man was found dead at the scene, MPD said.

Please call 901-528-CASH with any tips.

