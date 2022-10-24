Man dead following shooting in Washington Heights, police say
The Memphis Police Department is investigating following a shooting in Washington Heights.
Police said it happened in the 600 block of Stephens Place.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 600 block of Stephens Place. One male victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene.
Please call 901-528-CASH with any tips. pic.twitter.com/hmKartq1jL
— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 24, 2022
A man was found dead at the scene, MPD said.
Please call 901-528-CASH with any tips.
