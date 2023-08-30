Man dead after he was found shot in front yard of Kansas City apartment building

A man died following a shooting Wednesday morning in Kansas City.

Officers responded just after 5:30 a.m. to the 2900 block of Prospect Avenue, where they found an unresponsive man lying in the fetal position in the front yard of an apartment building, said Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The man appeared to have been shot multiple times.

Officers said the man didn’t have a pulse when they arrived. Emergency medical crews pronounced him dead at the scene.

“It sounds like it was potentially an argument that started this and went awry as the seem to result in lately,” Gonzalez said. “But detectives are obviously still working on gathering everything — evidence, witness statements, all that so that we can really figure out what happened and get our victim identified and get justice for his family.”

Detectives do not have any persons of interest in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

The incident was the 132nd homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There had been 112 killings at this time last year.

Police ask anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information submitted to TIPS that leads to an arrest.