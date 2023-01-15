Man dead after he was found shot inside of crashed vehicle, metro Atlanta police say

Clayton County police are investigating after a man was found dead inside of his vehicle, officials said.

Police responded at 5 p.m. to I-75 at Old Dixie Road to a single accident with injuries.

When they arrived, they noticed the driver had been shot. He was transported to the hospital where officials say he died from his injuries.

The victim’s death is under investigation and at this time, police say motive is unknown.

