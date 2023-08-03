Man dead after he was found shot outside a vehicle in Kansas City, police say

A man died following an overnight shooting Thursday in Kansas City, according to police.

Officers responded around 2:15 a.m. to the 1800 block of Askew Drive, where they found a man shot and unresponsive in an open lot area outside of a vehicle, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department.

Emergency medical crews declared the man dead at the scene.

Police had no suspect information, but officers talked to people at the scene when they arrived to gather more information.

The incident was the 120th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There had been 95 killings at this time last year.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.