Man dead after he was found shot outside a Kansas City laundromat early Monday, police say

A man died after he was found shot early Monday in the parking lot of a Kansas City laundromat.

Officers responded just before 1:30 a.m. to Handy Coin Laundry LLC, 7000 Eastwood Trafficway, where they found a man in the parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, said Capt. Corey Carlisle, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Emergency medical crews declared the man dead at the scene.

No one is in custody, and police don’t know the circumstances surrounding the homicide. Carlisle said there is no immediate threat to the public.

The incident was the 130th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There had been 108 killings at this time last year.

Police ask anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.