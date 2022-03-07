Man dead after found shot in Titusville roadway; latest in series of Brevard County shootings, homicides
Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.
An unidentified man was shot to death late Sunday near a busy intersection in what Titusville police said was not a random shooting.
The death was the fourth reported homicide in Brevard County during a seven-day period and the latest in a spate of shootings from Palm Bay to Titusville.
The latest shooting happened about 6:15 p.m. Patrol officers converged on the area of Tropic Street and Dummit Avenue.
Officers found a man, bleeding, with a gunshot wound lying along the roadway. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries at about 7 p.m., police report.
No arrests were made. The shooter left the scene shortly before police arrived and remains at large.
More: One dead, another injured after shooting erupts in crowded downtown Melbourne bar
More: Melbourne police investigating three weekend shootings, one left 5 people injured
The Titusville shooting on Sunday ends a week with multiple shootings taking place across Brevard, from Melbourne to a drive-by in Titusville on Friday.
The drive-by in Titusville happened in broad daylight near Hopkins Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Police said in that case, the person shot was walking with another person when a car pulled up and someone inside began firing.
At least eight people were shot in different incidents — including five people in three separate drive-by shootings in Melbourne — across the county since Feb. 27.
Three died from their gunshot injuries, including during a deadly shooting at a Melbourne club and a murder-suicide in Melbourne, according to homicide investigators. A fourth person died following a physical confrontation in Palm Bay, police reported.
J.D. Gallop is a Criminal Justice/Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.
Support local journalism. Subscribe today.
This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Titusville police searching for person who fatally shot man in roadway