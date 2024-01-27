Man dead after Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in Frayser Saturday afternoon, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, officers responded to the shooting in the 2800 block of Green Terrace Drive just after 1 p.m.

A man was found deceased on the scene, police say.

There is no suspect information available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

