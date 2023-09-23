Man dead after Henderson RTC bus stabbing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are investigating a RTC bus stabbing that left one man dead Friday night.

Around 7 p.m., Henderson police responded to the area of North Boulder Highway and Water Street after reports of a stabbing.

Police said that multiple people were involved in a fight on an RTC bus during which, a man was stabbed.

Henderson police are investigating a RTC bus stabbing that left one man dead on Sept. 22, 2023 (RTC FastCam)

The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The suspect remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

