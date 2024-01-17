Man dead after hit by Amtrak train in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead after being hit by an Amtrak train Tuesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 7 p.m. they responded to the area of Shields and Wishon Avenues for a call regarding a train that struck a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, responding officers reported finding an unhoused man lying dead on the tracks just above the overpass.

Detectives are actively working to figure out the circumstances that led up to the incident.

