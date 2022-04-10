Man dead after incident with Derry police; state investigating

Apr. 10—A Derry police officer shot and killed a man during an apparent standoff on Old Coach Road in Derry on Saturday afternoon, just off the Route 28 Bypass.

According to a press release from the Attorney General's office, police responded to a 911 call at around 2:17 p.m. that said a person with a shotgun was approaching a private home at 1 Driftwood Road, and fired at a resident.

After police arrived, the AG's office said a neighborhood resident from 5 Driftwood Road, Christopher Coppola, 43, was shot.

"Initial information indicates three officers discharged weapons during the incident," the AG's office said.

No police or any other private citizens were hurt, including the resident who was the initial target.

An autopsy on Coppola's body was scheduled for Sunday morning at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

"Pursuant to protocol, the name of the officers involved in the incident are being withheld pending the conclusion of a formal interview," the press release stated. "The initial responding officers did not have body cameras. Investigators will be reviewing whether cruiser cameras video or audio recorded any portion of the incident."

There is no additional information at this time.