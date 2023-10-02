A man is dead and a Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy is hurt after police shooting

A man had died after he and Knox County Sheriff's Office deputies shot at each other last night during a domestic abuse call.

Police were called at about 11:15 p.m. to a home on the 2300 block of Denver Lane in the Solway community, according to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which is reviewing the case.

The TBI said "shots were fired by both the individual and at least one of the deputies," and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. A deputy was shot and seriously hurt. He is at a hospital.

The TBI did not say what led to the shooting or how many shots were fired. They did not release any information about the man who died or the deputy who was shot.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Man dies, Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy hurt after shooting