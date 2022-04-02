Man dead, at least 3 wounded within minutes of each other in overnight shootings, police say

A 22-year-old man was fatally wounded, and three others were injured in a separate shooting within minutes of each other overnight Friday in the Pilsen and Palmer Square neighborhoods, Chicago police said.

The fatally attack happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday in Palmer Square neighborhood in the 2100 block of North Bingham Street.

Preliminary information said the victim was on the sidewalk when two males fired shots after an argument, striking him to the chest. He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m, three men were shot in the Pilsen neighborhood in the 900 block of West Cullerton Street.

Police said the victims were involved in an exchange of gunfire with people in a red pick-u truck.

A 33-year-old man suffered a wound to the right arm, and a second man, 34, suffered a wound to the buttocks. The third man, 47, suffered gunshot wounds to the body and was listed in critical condition at Stroger Hospital where all three men were taken for treatment, police said.

The latest shooting happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday near the Oak Park and Chicago border in the 900 block of South Austin Boulevard.

Police said a 26-year-old woman was northbound on Austin Boulevard when someone inside of a red sedan fired shots hitting her in the back. She was taken by Chicago Fire Department paramedics to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

Detectives were investigating.