Man dead in Napier Area shooting, Nashville police say

A man is dead after a late night shooting in the Napier Area, the Metro Nashville Police reported.

The shooting was reported in the 80 block of Fain Street just after midnight Wednesday, according to MNPD. No suspect was in custody as of 1:15 a.m. Further details were not immediately available Wednesday morning.

The man's death marked Nashville's 100th criminal homicide in 2021. In 1997, the record was set at 112 criminal homicides in a year, followed closely by 111 in 2017 and 109 in 2020.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

