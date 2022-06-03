Man dead after late-night shooting in Atlanta, police searching for suspect
Atlanta police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that left one man dead.
Officers say they were called to the 500 block of Humphries St. SW just after 9:45 p.m. Thursday night in reference to a person who had been shot.
Once on the scene, officers found a man who had been shot.
The man, whose identity has not been released, was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Investigators say they are still working to learn what led up to the shooting.
There are no details on possible suspects.
