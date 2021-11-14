Man dead in Norfolk double shooting

One man is dead and another was injured Sunday afternoon in a double shooting in Norfolk.

Police were called at noon to investigate the shooting in the 1300 block of Strand Street, in the Norview area.

A man who has not been publicly identified was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a tweet from police. Another man was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police did not release details about the motive or circumstance of the shooting and have not said whether they have any suspects.

Anyone with information that will help investigators is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com