Man dead in North Las Vegas shooting, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after a shooting in North Las Vegas Monday, police said.

According to North Las Vegas police, officers received reports of a shooting in the area of Hoke Edward Court, just east of Craig Ranch Regional park in North Las Vegas. Police said they found a man in his early 20s who had been shot.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. The investigation into his death is in its preliminary stages, NLVPD officials said, and the man’s identity and cause of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Detectives believe the shooting is an isolated incident, and no arrests have been made, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. Additionally, those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or via the organization’s website.

