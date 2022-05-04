Man dead in North Nashville shooting, police say

In this article:

A man is dead after a shooting in North Nashville, police said.

The shooting was reported just after 11 p.m. in the 1500 block of 14th Avenue North, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. No suspect was in custody as of Tuesday night.

No other details were immediately available Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

