Man dead after northwest-side shooting, marking city's 3rd homicide this weekend

A man was shot and killed in northwest Indianapolis early Saturday morning, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers found him shot and injured outside in the 5800 block of West 62nd Street just before 2 a.m. He was taken to a nearby hospital before he died, according to IMPD.

Saturday's shootings marked the third homicide in nine hours, with the violence touching several corners of the city.

Friday, Dec. 10: Woman dead, three more people reported shot within an hour Friday evening in Indianapolis

About 5:30 p.m. Friday evening, a woman was found shot and killed at a northwest-side apartment complex.

Around this time, three other people were injured in unrelated shootings around the city — two were listed in stable condition, according to IMPD's latest updates. One person was shot near a fast food restaurant, while another walked into an Indianapolis hospital with a gunshot wound.

All three shootings occurred within one hour of each other.

Later Friday night, before 10 p.m., a woman was shot on the city's east side in the 6800 block of East 21st street. She was taken to a nearby hospital before she died, according to IMPD.

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shootings. The man and women will be identified by the Marion County Coroner's Officer after making next-of-kin notifications.

Police ask anyone with information about these shootings to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475. Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

IndyStar reporter Jake Allen contributed to this report.

