A man died and an officer was hospitalized following a shooting on the Gila River Indian Community early on Wednesday morning, according to the Maricopa Police Department.

Police said the man who died and two more suspects, including a teenager, were armed and trying to break into cars in a residential area. The two suspects were taken into custody, police said. The identities of the three were not released by authorities.

Around 1:30 a.m. police received a call from a resident who reported seeing three people breaking into cars near Seville and Valencia drives. Police were told during the call a resident tried to follow the three people, but they threatened to shoot the resident, so the resident stopped following them.

Officers went to the location and they found the three suspects breaking into a car near West Madrid Avenue, one street north of where they were initially seen, police said. As officers approached the suspects, they all ran in different directions.

A teenage boy fled west on the same street and was quickly arrested by police. The two other suspects climbed over a wall near a residence and kept running north into the fields next to the neighborhood, police said.

As two police officers followed the suspects on foot, one of the suspects opened fire and struck one of the officers, police said. That officer had an injury that was not life-threatening and he was stable at the hospital as of Wednesday morning, police said.

A second officer then returned fire and struck one of the suspects. That suspect died as he was being taken to the hospital. The other suspect was arrested "without further incident," police said.

Police said the FBI will investigate the shooting as it took place within the Indian community. No further details were available and the three people were not identified.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man dead, officer hospitalized following shooting near Maricopa