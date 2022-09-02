Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Pittsburgh

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Pittsburgh.

Dispatchers say officers and medics were called to the 1400 block of Rydal Street in the city’s Westwood neighborhood at around 9:30 p.m.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Channel 11 has a crew on the scene and is actively working to learn more. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

