Man dead after officer-involved shooting near 52nd Street and McDowell Road
A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting near 52nd Street and McDowell Road Saturday afternoon.
A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting near 52nd Street and McDowell Road Saturday afternoon.
The Lions, Steelers and Bengals all picked up critical wins for their playoff pursuits.
The UFC 297 main event got started a month earlier than planned.
The Broncos had no answers for the Lions' offense.
Emmett knocked Mitchell out cold with one punch.
"Big Dom" was involved in an altercation with Dre Greenlaw during the Eagles' loss to the 49ers on Dec. 3.
The Colts overcame multiple injuries for a huge win.
A brutal hit led to an ejection in the Steelers-Colts game.
If you're not the Eagles, the tush push might not be for you.
BJ Hill grabbed his second interception in two weeks on Saturday.
Keep track of all of the results from the first day of bowl season here.
Lockyer also collapsed during the Championship playoff final in May.
This week: Google’s Gemini is the biggest threat yet to ChatGPT, Microsoft upgrades its chatbot, too, Lenovo’s huge handheld PC is here
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions game.
It's time for the Independence Bowl game. Here's how to watch Texas Tech and Cal face off tonight.
A fiery congressional hearing on antisemitism has the leaders of major universities under fire and sparked intense debate over what types of speech schools should allow on their campuses.
It's time for the LA Bowl game. Here's how to watch UCLA and Boise State face off tonight.
The star said it kept her 'toasty warm' on set. Don't brave winter without it!
Snag a popular foot massager for $70 off, an Echo Dot at a 50% discount, a fancy watch at nearly $300 off and more great deals.
Anyone would love to receive this sparkly, minimalist card case.
Making an offer on a house is the critical give-and-take between you and the seller. Here are the steps involved.