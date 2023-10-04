Man dead after officer-involved shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight officer-involved shooting on Blanding Boulevard.

According to Sheriff T.K. Waters, at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, patrol officers arrived in the area after hearing gunshots.

The Sheriff said the incident started earlier in the evening when the suspect, 30-year-old Randy Sharpe, reached out to a female friend he knew well saying he “needed help and a ride.” She drove to pick him up, and upon arrival, she found that her friend had been “drinking Tequila Gold all day” and was very intoxicated.

The suspect said he needed money from the bank, so she drove him to one. After going to the bank, the two got into an argument and pulled into a parking lot at 103rd Street and Blanding Boulevard. She got out of the car to walk away when she heard gunshots behind her. The woman realized that the suspect had grabbed the pistol from her car and started firing into the parking lot.

When the woman turned around, she saw the JSO patrol officers pull into the parking lot to see where the gunshots came from.

As the police drove in, they saw the man walking behind the buildings near the parking lot before taking a “short spin” and running back toward the complex. Officers tried to make contact with the suspect when he pointed the gun at officers, who both shot and hit the man.

Aid was called immediately after the suspect went down, and he was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff Waters said the officers involved in the shooting invoked Marsy’s Law to keep their identities hidden, claiming they were victims in the incident.

The Sheriff also noted that Randy Sharpe had an extensive criminal history, including 10 felony arrests and 17 misdemeanor charges from all over Florida. The charges include robbery, concealed weapons possession, drug possession, domestic violence and resisting officers among others.

This incident marks the 12th officer-involved shooting this year for JSO. The State Attorney’s Office is at the scene conducting an independent investigation.

